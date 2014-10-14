StyleCaster
25 Chic and Easy Ways to Decorate a Pumpkin

Kristen Bousquet
by
There’s nothing like decorating a pumpkin to spark up some serious nostalgia, but—as adults—you might not be so into the idea of getting your hands dirty while carving. Lucky for you, there are some seriously chic no-carve pumpkin decorating ideas.

With a little pain, glitter, pins, and glue, you’ll have no problem creating a pumpkin you’ll actually want to display this Halloween.

We’ve gathered 25 chic ways to decorate a pumpkin without the mess. Click through the slideshow to check them out!

1 of 25

Photo: Babble

Photo: Nest of Posies

Photo: Chatelaine

Photo: Country Living

Photo: HGTV

Photo: Freut Cake

Photo: Sugar and Cloth

Photo: A Subtle Revelry

 

Photo: Chatelaine

Photo: Unoriginal Mom

Photo: Cupcakes & Cashmere

Photo: Funkytime

Photo: The Farmer's Daughter

Photo: Martha Stewart

Photo: Studio DIY

Photo: Family Circle

Photo: Chatelaine

Photo: Homey Oh My

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Photo: Studio DIY

Photo: Fairgoods

Photo: Chatelaine

Photo: Ciera Designs

Photo: Brit + Co

Photo: Aunt Peaches

