4 Funky Decor Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

Scroll To See More Images

After spending way more time at home over the last two years than ever expected, it’s safe to say the way a space is decorated has taken on greater meaning in our lives. Living in NYC and working from a tiny apartment means that my bedroom needs to play a large role in my day-to-day beyond just being a place to sleep. I want my room to feel like a larger reflection of my personality as I work, relax and binge watch Arrested Development! I am inspired by little changes in decor every day—and if you’re seeking inspo, I guarantee that these on-the-rise home decor trends for 2022 will leave you and your space feeling refreshed.

Sometimes the easiest way to revamp a room is to switch which corners the couch and chair live in. If that doesn’t do the trick, a few clicks through the Urban Outfitters home section might! Mid-century modern furniture was all the rage in 2021 and sleek, retro-inspired pieces will continue to dominate the selection at retailers like Target and CB2.

However, unique and eclectic styles are slowly taking center stage, which means non-traditional shapes and colors are having a moment! If you want to lean in, a few funky accessories can revamp your mid-century style (I’m sure we all bought a fuzzy boucle chair, didn’t we?) without taking away from the room’s overall flow.

From stunning pendant light fixtures to frameless asymmetrical mirrors, here are the funkiest 2022 decor trends to revamp your space.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Asymmetrical Mirror

A mirror is an essential item, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun! Asymmetrical mirrors now comes in vanity or full-length sizes and will be sure to provide a new perspective. Plus, they’re bomb for cool mirror pics. Thank me later!

Asymmetrical Wall Mirror

Move over Anthropologie Primrose mirror, there’s a new silhouette taking over Instagram.

Irregular Aesthetic Vanity Mirror

This sweet little vanity mirror is guaranteed to make doing your makeup more fun.

Iridescent Furniture

After I saw this coffee table go viral on TikTok, I knew I needed a piece of iridescent furniture. The kaleidoscope color effect means that it matches everything! Plus, it won’t overwhelm the space the way a solid bright piece might.

Iridescent End Table

An iridescent end table is the perfect way to make a subtle and functional statement that still feels playful.

Iridescent Acrylic Floating Shelves

This set of floating shelves would make a great space for perfumes, skincare or even nail polish.

Pendant Light Fixtures

An easy way to make a room appear larger is to bring the focus up. A pendant light fixture is a great way to change your lighting and your mood! If you’re indecisive, consider buying a pendant light and switching between multiple shades so you’ve got options.

Iyla Pressed Floral Pendant Lampshade

The floral detail of this shade will add a feminine touch to any room. Plus, it’d pair beautifully with crisp white sheets.

Iyla Pendant Checkered Light Shade

If you’ve fully committed to mid-century modern furniture, this checkered light shade is just the right accessory to transport you back to the ’60s.

Decorating Sustainably

Sourcing furniture and decor sustainability will never go out of style. Skip shipping delays and search for treasure at local antique shops, on Facebook marketplace or even via Etsy. Your item is guaranteed to be more unique and you’ll feel accomplished for making something old new again.

Vintage Mid Century Modern Desk

Look for local sellers on Etsy to find killer vintage items like this tangy orange desk from the 1950s.

Scandinavian Inspired Seat Pad

It’s no secret that Scandinavian style is superior. These seat pads will bring seasonal change to your kitchen table or desk chair.