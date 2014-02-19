Decor Trend To Watch: Neon Signs (And How To Get the Look For Less)

After seeing artist Curtis Kulig’s “Love Me” sign installed over Kourtney Kardashian’s bed, we immediately started to dream of what our own would look like. No longer are neon signs just for bars or “man caves”, they are now statement pieces in some of the most fashionable homes around, everyone from Elton John to Lauren Conrad.

A tasteful and unique sign makes a bold statement and will brighten up any room in an instant. We looked to Pinterest for some neon sign decor inspiration and also found simple, less expensive ways to recreate the looks we loved.

What do you think of the neon sign decor trend? Share your thoughts in the comments!

