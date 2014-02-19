Decor Trend To Watch: Neon Signs (And How To Get the Look For Less)

After seeing artist Curtis Kulig’s “Love Me” sign installed over Kourtney Kardashian’s bed, we immediately started to dream of what our own would look like. No longer are neon signs just for bars or “man caves”, they are now statement pieces in some of the most fashionable homes around, everyone from Elton John to Lauren Conrad.
A tasteful and unique sign makes a bold statement and will brighten up any room in an instant. We looked to Pinterest for some neon sign decor inspiration and also found simple, less expensive ways to recreate the looks we loved.
Neon signs have been popping up in unique spots in some of the most well decorated homes around. A unique lit-up sign over your bed makes for one fabulous nighlight and piece of decor. Look for something that you find meaningful like this one written in an elegant font that spells out the title of the book I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.
Via Jan of Poppytalk
You get two trends in one with this neon sign. It makes for a great reminder to get out there and enjoy yourself.
Via Planned [...]
This room is an impecable mix of modern and rustic decor, and the neon sign adds the perfect touch of whimsey. The soft glowing "enjoy" sign is a perfectly fun addition to the dining room as well as a friendly reminder.
Via LaurenConrad.com
Well we know what's on our "future home wish list." This has got to be the most perfect sign for a champagne cellar. Yes, you read that correctly. A champagne cellar.
Via Brit + Co.
Rope lights can be a fun and not to mention a less expensive alternative to neon lights. They are easy to DIY and make just as cool of a statement. Click here for a quick tutorial to make something like this yourself.
Via Jessica Jean
You don't just have to stick to words, why not mix it up with some neon shapes? This would certainly be a clever conversation piece to have in a living room or office. This particular sign is by the artist Daniel A. Bruce.
Via Cailin Risser
These vintage marquee lights fit perfectly above this antique piano and look utterly charming whether they are lit up or not. The sign is a surprising touch that is sure to impress any guest.
Via Spanish Moss
An iconic fashion symbol becomes a striking piece of modern art in this space.
Via Kay de Klerk
There are several websites that allow you to create your own neon signs. At Bright Neon Signs there is a wide choice of fonts and colors. You can even design your own shapes! (Starts at $150, brightneonsigns.com).
Mix up your space with a vintage marquee sign like this one, to add in a theatrical element. This would look amazing in the kitchen or over the bar in the basement. Buy these marquee letters among othes from Etsy shop Carnival Letters. ($120 each, etsy.com).
You can buy pre-assembled neon sign kits that have all the wires set up. All you have to do is bend them to your desired shape! ($15-40, funhouseproductions).
No risk, no reward, right? We love this inspirational sign and motto of the British Special Air Service. ($700, heartwork.com).
This handmade bicycle sign would add a whimsical touch to any room. ($214, wayfair.com).
Besides this "be nice" sign, the artist Marcus Poston creates other messages like "awesome" or a television set shaped sign. He's even willing to create a unique piece just for you, so feel free to send him your ideas! ($500, etsy.com).