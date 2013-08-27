StyleCaster
Share

Decor Trend: Wallpaper

What's hot
StyleCaster

Decor Trend: Wallpaper

Leah Bourne
by

20110903113252 Decor Trend: WallpaperOnce considering a decor nightmare, wallpaper has quickly turned into the home decor trend du jour. Whether you are using a graphic wallpaper, wallpaper that doubles as a painting, or even a wallpaper collage (like what is pictured above) there is a type of wallpaper that will work in every home. The best part? While great wallpaper doesn’t come cheap, you do get a major bang for your buck with it.

4ecddad711ef5fd720b0bb5a8e42c8cc Decor Trend: WallpaperTIP 1: Wallpaper can really double as art.

ff55317010e0dfe472eb3ecdfac0dd0e Decor Trend: Wallpaper

TIP 2: Choose a colorful graphic wallpaper to totally transform an entrance way.martinique bathroom Decor Trend: WallpaperTIP 3: Go bold in small spaces. This Martinique-inspired wallpaper in the bathroom pictured above completely transforms what otherwise would be a pretty ordinary bathroom.

e23049117dade60922a0965ee4f2bb49 Decor Trend: WallpaperTIP 4: Place wallpaper in unusual places, even on staircases.

spiro wallpaperTIP 5: Graphic wallpaper is the perfect backdrop for traditional art works. It will help give any room that modern touch.

MORE:

Interior Design Guru Alexa Hampton’s Dorm Room Decor Tips

Kathy Hilton’s Five Foolproof Home Decor and Entertaining Tips

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share