Decor Trend: Wallpaper

Once considering a decor nightmare, wallpaper has quickly turned into the home decor trend du jour. Whether you are using a graphic wallpaper, wallpaper that doubles as a painting, or even a wallpaper collage (like what is pictured above) there is a type of wallpaper that will work in every home. The best part? While great wallpaper doesn’t come cheap, you do get a major bang for your buck with it.

TIP 1: Wallpaper can really double as art.

TIP 2: Choose a colorful graphic wallpaper to totally transform an entrance way. TIP 3: Go bold in small spaces. This Martinique-inspired wallpaper in the bathroom pictured above completely transforms what otherwise would be a pretty ordinary bathroom.

TIP 4: Place wallpaper in unusual places, even on staircases.

TIP 5: Graphic wallpaper is the perfect backdrop for traditional art works. It will help give any room that modern touch.

