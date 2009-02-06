OBJECT OF DESIRE: Decoding Love: What Science Can Teach Us About Romance, by Andrew Trees, $24.95, at barnesandnoble.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because with He’s Just Not That Into You releasing today, there’s never been a more appropriate (or acceptable) time to admit you might need a little help.

Reason #2: Because the author, Andrew Trees, is actually a legitimate author and professor (read: NOT a wacky relationship “expert”) who draws his theories from the latest findings in economics, brain science, game theory, evolutionary psychology, and other fields to give us new, surprising insights on how we fall in love and the nature of attraction and desire.

Reason #3: Because the book is filled with fascinating scientific findings about human attraction on things like the powerful influence of smell and the mathematical theory that “one must date twelve people before happening upon Mr. or Ms. Right.” Really? Sigh.