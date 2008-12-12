Decked out in Doo.Ri

There is something about silk jersey expertly draped that exudes class and costliness. At her first show post-CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund win in late 2006, Doo-Ri Chung’s tops, dresses, skirts and party dresses were embellished with luxurious Swarovski crystals and encased in sultry black tulle. It’s hard not to look like money when you’re decked out in an encrusted gown.

But the good news is that the Korean-American designer is launching a secondary, or bridge line, which will make her designs available to a lower-priced market next year. This as yet unnamed line will revisit Doo.Ri’s biggest hits from previous collections, in addition to styles the designer felt didn’t get the play they deserved. Chung explained to WWD that these will be “clothes that my friends could wear to work or on weekends.”

Look for the line in stores like The News next fall.

Chung is one of a handful of emerging designers launching diffusion lines. See also Thakoon Addition by Thakoon, Bryan Bradley by Tuleh designer Bryan Bradley, and a new line by Zac Posen.