Deciphering Liberty Ross’ First Post-Kristen Stewart Scandal Blog Post

Since her husband Rupert Sanders was caught in the middle of a torrid affair with the much younger Kristen Stewart, British model Liberty Ross has kept mum — even if she hasn’t exactly kept a low profile. The stunning Ross has appeared in a plethora of paparazzi shots in Los Angeles, completely dressed to kill with one notable missing accessory — her wedding ring.

While the fate of her marriage to Sanders is unclear, she took to her Vogue UK blog today to post a rather cryptic picture of a bird taking flight, with the headline reading “LIBERTY.” Now, what we’re about to say is wildly speculative, but it’s hard not to imagine that this represents some sort of message about her marriage.

Yes, her name is Liberty, so it may be totally irrelevant, but maybe she’s making a comment about her freedom. No formal court documents have been filed to our knowledge, but we’re staying glued to TMZ. Since the couple have children, it would be a shame to see their marriage end, however Sanders betrayed her in the most clichéd way possible. A director going for a nearly teenage actor (who looks eerily like his wife) is hardly shocking in Hollywood, but it doesn’t make taking him back any easier.

Regardless of what happens, we hope these two find the happiness they both deserve, and we’ll admit that we nearly shed a tear looking at the post before this one — photos of a luxurious vacation they took after wrapping Snow White and the Huntsman, the film where Sanders met Stewart.