Warning—Your December Horoscope Says This Could Be the Most Chaotic Month of the Year

Your December 2022 horoscope is full of bumps in the road, but the turbulence is worth it when the adventure is so exciting. The sun is charging through spirited and spontaneous Sagittarius, reminding you that life isn’t always meant to be taken so seriously. When the sun is in a fire sign, laughter is always the best medicine (especially when you feel like flipping out instead).

If you’re wondering why you feel so lazy and pissed off, you can blame it on the fact that red-hot Mars is still retrograding through catty and bratty Gemini. And on the first day of the month, Venus—planet of love—will form an opposition with Mars retrograde, bringing up deep-seated tensions. Whether you’re feeling frustrated by certain disagreements or flustered by the increasing sexual tension, this chaotic energy could increase your propensity for conflict (but also, your desire for some sizzling make-up sex). And once Neptune retrograde comes to an end on December 3, it could shine a light on some of the insecurities and doubts that have been hindering the harmony you share with loved ones. Look inward and recognize that your beliefs about the world also affect the way you experience the world.

An electrifying and unpredictable full moon in Gemini takes place on December 7, which could make it harder to bottle up your true feelings than ever. Prepare for uncomfortable emotions to arise, and remember—anger is not a negative emotion. In fact, anger can be an *incredibly* motivating force.

Just before you’re feeling ready to throw the towel in, the universe will throw you a bone. On December 9, Venus—planet of love—will move away from the negative vibes of Mars retrograde and enters stable and pragmatic Capricorn. Nothing screams “power couple” louder than Venus in Capricorn, so start making plans!

By December 20, Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—will re-enter passionate and primal Aries, reigniting your inner flame and rebooting your energetic batteries. And right after the sun enters Capricorn on December 21, it will square off with Jupiter in Aries, which is like lighting a match beneath each of the New Year’s resolutions you’ll be dreaming up. If you can dream it, you can achieve it, baby.

When a new moon in Capricorn takes place on December 23, it will be a beautiful time to start laying down the foundation for this next chapter of your life. Capricorn is not about taking shortcuts, because doing things by the book is a tried and true method for a reason.

However, just because you’re getting your ducks in a row doesn’t mean the universe won’t toss a few curveballs in your direction. On December 29, Mercury will station retrograde at 24 degrees Capricorn, making it more difficult to maintain that “new year, new me” attitude. It may be wise to lower your expectations, especially if you were hoping to hit the ground running. Mercury retrograde has a way of making us take two steps backward before we can eventually take three steps forward. Sometimes, the smallest improvements are the most meaningful!

If you’re concerned that Mercury retrograde is a bad omen for 2023, think again. Mercury retrograde will immediately join forces with romantic Venus, giving you the chance to clean up a hot mess or right a few staggering wrongs. After all, Mercury retrograde gives us the opportunity to regroup, so let this be your reminder that you are a human being, not a soulless productivity machine. Let 2023 be about what you *really* want to do, not what you think you’re supposed to do.

Here’s what your December 2022 horoscope has to say about the final month of the year, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Aries

A new moon in Capricorn will bring manifestation magic to your 10th house of career on December 23, making this a beautiful time to demand that raise, ask for that promotion and start the process of finding your dream job. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

You may feel a deep and intrinsic shift unfold as Jupiter—planet of growth and expansion—enters your 12th house of intuition on December 20. This may drive you to withdraw from the outer world and look inward for guidance. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

Frustrations will come to a head as the full moon in Gemini takes place on December 7. Joining forces with Mars retrograde, it will contain the emotional intensity of a firecracker lit without proper safety measures. It will be beautiful, but it could also be sheer chaos! Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

The way others feel about you ain’t your problem, especially since Jupiter—planet of luck and positivity enters your 10th house of fame and publicity on December 20. If the haters want to keep talking amongst themselves, let them! It’s just making you more famous. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

All the negativity will be old news by December 20, when Jupiter—planet of adventure and expansion—enters your ninth house of spontaneity and open-mindedness. This will reignite your desire to try new things, visit new places and learn every step of the way. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

However, as Mercury retrograde begins on December 29, it will stationing retrograde at 24 degrees Capricorn. This could instill a temporary creative block or make it feel as though the “spark” is gone. Unresolved romantic matters from the past may resurface, as well as abandoned art projects. Prepare to finally get some closure. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

As Jupiter—planet of adventure and expansion—enters your seventh house of partnerships on December 20, you’re having a ton of luck finding allies, supporters and genuinely awesome new friends. And if you’re currently in love, there’s a good chance this transit could lead to some major relationship developments. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Once Jupiter—planet of growth and expansion—enters your sixth house of health and work on December 20, you’ll find that it will become easier to stay organized and intentional about your daily routine. The sixth house also rules pets, which means this transit could result in a puppy for Christmas! Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Although the beginning of the month may be rocky, you have much to look forward to when Jupiter—planet of growth and expansion—enters your fifth house of romance and creativity on December 20. This could not only cause sparks to fly in your love life, but it could also lead to major artistic breakthroughs. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

A new moon in Capricorn takes place on December 23, furthering your commitment to furthering yourself and strengthening your self-image. The way you see yourself often has a direct tie to the person you become. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

As Jupiter—planet of growth and expansion—enters your third house of communication and close friends on December 20, you may find yourself becoming more devoted to local concerns. If you’re willing to share your ideas with others and facilitate intellectual developments, it will pay off big time in 2023. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

You’ll get a break from the excitement of Jupiter in Pisces by December 20. This is when Jupiter will re-enter Aries, activating your second house of money, stability and self-esteem. This marks a powerful earning period, which means you may be bringing home more $$$ during 2023 than ever before. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.