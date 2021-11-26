Your December Horoscope Is Proof That 2021 Will End With A Bang

Scroll To See More Images

Brace yourself, because your December 2021 horoscope shows the last month of the year will the most intense yet. You’ll feel the winds of change almost immediately when on December 4, a solar eclipse in Sagittarius points you in a new direction. Sagittarius is the sign of freedom, wisdom and spontaneity, so watch as this solar eclipse takes you on an adventure filled with many twists and turns. Who knows? It may even launch a new chapter of your life altogether.

You’ll feel the flames of Sagittarius season continue to set your heart on fire as of December 13. This is when Mars will enter Sagittarius, giving you a deep and primal need for new experiences that open your mind and help you grow. There is so much you have yet to learn about this vast, unexplored world, so let this transit show you what you still don’t know!

You may receive some fascinating news by December 18, when the Full Moon in Gemini taps into the power of your voice. Gemini is a chatty, curious and intellectual zodiac sign that’s always searching for the cold, hard facts. This full moon may bring you a piece of information that finally answers your questions. It may even help you get something off your chest and speak your truth!

You’ll likely feel an intense shift by December 18. This is when Venus retrograde will begin, revealing the weak spots in your relationships and your financial habits. Venus is the planet of love and luxury, so this retrograde may put a damper on any romantic plans. Because Venus will be in no-nonsense Capricorn while retrograde, you’ll also feel a lot less sympathetic to others’ lies and bullshit. Although this retrograde could put strain on your love life, it will also reveal whether you’re getting what you need (and deserve!) from your relationship.

On December 21, the sun will enter ambitious, hardworking and protective Capricorn, helping you put on your grownup pants and build something long-lasting. Capricorn season can feel like a sobering time because it encourages you to let go of unhealthy habits and get things done. Is it any wonder that you set your New Year’s resolutions during Capricorn season??

But first, you need to get through the holidays in one piece! On December 24, Saturn will square off with Uranus once again, putting pressure on you to either commit or cut yourself loose. Don’t be surprised if you feel fed up with something that’s been holding you back! You may feel like the drama in your love life is gaining serious momentum by December 25, when Venus retrograde will join forces with Pluto. There’s a very fine line between desire and destruction—and you may discover exactly where this line is drawn.

Although December is definitely no picnic, it does end on a high note. On December 28, Jupiter will re-enter Pisces, spreading love, joy and creativity anywhere and everywhere. Make some beautiful New Year’s Eve plans, because Jupiter in Pisces is definitely something to celebrate!

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle December

Aries

On December 4, a solar eclipse will blast through your ninth house of expansion, helping you set sail on a journey without any destination. It’s not about where you’re going; it’s about all the unexpected memories you’ll make along the way! Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

When the solar eclipse sets fire to your eighth house of death and rebirth on December 4, you may be forced to settle debts, tie off loose ends and embrace the process of transformation. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

On December 4, a solar eclipse will take your relationships for a spin. You may form a connection with someone new, but you might also be saying goodbye to someone else in the process. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

When a solar eclipse casts a shadow over your sixth house of stamina and work on December 4, it may reveal the way your habits are helping you or hurting you. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

This solar eclipse is tapping into your need for self-expression and inspiring you to fall head over heels in love with a creative idea. Never sacrifice your passion projects for anything. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

This solar eclipse will start a new chapter in your fourth house of home and family, which could reveal deeper truths about your personal life and your relationship with close loved ones. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

As a solar eclipse surges through your third house of communication on December 4, you’re approaching a chapter of your life that will be marked by deeper and more meaningful conversations. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

You’re seeing dollar signs this month, Scorpio. After all, your month begins with a solar eclipse in your second house of finances, which could impart you with a deeper understanding of your relationship with money. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

It’s Sag season, baby! And this could be the most important month of the year for you. On December 4, a solar eclipse will take place in Sagittarius, focusing all of its transformative energy on you. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

On December 4, the solar eclipse will encourage you to look within and succumb to any emotions you’ve been holding inside. It may be time to forgive yourself and let go of that anxiety-inducing baggage! Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

This month, you’re feeling change ripple throughout your social circle. On December 4, the solar eclipse is blasting through your 11th house of community, giving you a deeper understanding of how you influence others and how others influence you. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

On December 4, a solar eclipse will send shockwaves throughout your 10th house of career and put you on the path toward the right kind of success. Let go of pipe dreams and dead-end jobs, because you’re ready embrace what you’re truly passionate about. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.