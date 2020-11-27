Your December Horoscope Predicts How 2020 Will (Finally!!!) End

Scroll To See More Images

Brave yourself, because the month of December begins on an electrifying note. The spiritual high of a lunar eclipse in Gemini on November 30 will just be wearing off, and as December gets going, you’ll be integrating the massive shift this blood moon represents. The sun and messenger Mercury will also be in adventurous, truth-seeking Sagittarius, opening your world to all sorts of possibilities and fresh perspectives. And that’s only the beginning of your December 2020 horoscope, babe, so strap in.

Although Sagittarius tends to be a funny, whimsical and jovial zodiac sign that doesn’t take itself too seriously, this month means business! When a solar eclipse in Sagittarius takes place on December 14, it will be the start of a new chapter, one that encourages you to take in the view, leave behind your comfort zone and be brave enough to take risks.

Luckily, your relationships will get a bit of a break from all the heaviness by December 15. During the beginning of the month, romantic Venus will spend its time in emotional, intense and private Scorpio, but halfway through the month, it will enter Sagittarius. This encourages adventures with the one who has lassoed your heart, so you’ll enjoy an overall more free-spirited approach to love. Basically, it’s less staring into each other’s eyes and sharing secrets until 3 a.m. and more playing drinking games and taking polaroids on a fun double date. Enjoy yourself, it’s the holiday season!

It will be time to start thinking of those New Years’ resolutions by December 21. Both the sun and brainiac Mercury will be in sturdy, ambitious, and practical Capricorn, encouraging you to set goals, make plans, and settle for nothing less than success. Capricorn season is all about getting that bag, baby!

However, December 21 isn’t just the beginning of Capricorn season. It’s also the date of what could be the most momentous astrological event of the century—The Great Conjunction. This is when Saturn—planet of discipline and restrictions—joins forces with Jupiter—planet of expansion and excess—in community-oriented, humanitarian air sign Aquarius. This will launch you down a fierce path that forces you (kicking and screaming) to level up in a major way. This journey will follow you all throughout 2021, so prepare to get an idea of the lesson the cosmos are about to teach you.

The month wraps up on another high note—a full moon in nurturing, protective Cancer on December 29. The moon is Cancer’s ruling planet, making this full moon an especially soothing and empowering one. Let it guide you through to the beginnings of 2021!

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle December, and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope below.

Aries

When December begins, you’ll feel as though you’re flying high on a magic carpet, Aries—and the sun in your expansive and spontaneous ninth house will force you to take a step back and consider the full picture. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

The month of December will feel so intense, Taurus. Sagittarius season is fully activating your transformative eighth house of death and rebirth, and this will push you to come to terms with endings as you embrace new beginnings, too. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

You’re not just thinking about yourself this December, Gemini. The month begins with the sun in your partnership-oriented seventh house, making you think about your relationships and how you fit into them. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

This December, take a look at your priorities and rethink how you spend your time, Cancer. The sun will be in your diligent sixth house of work and health, inspiring you to revamp your lifestyle. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

During the month of December, colors will feel more vivid, music more melodic and stories more gripping. Get excited, because the sun will be in your creative fifth house of self-expression, which taps into your artistic talents and encourages you to let loose! Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

Get ready to cancel plans, invest in fluffy blankets and stay home with your family, Virgo. December begins with the sun in your comforting fourth house, encouraging you to return to your roots, redesign your living space and (finally!) get some rest. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

Your brain is buzzing and your charm is reaching new heights this month, Libra. December begins with the sun in your intellectual third house, inspiring you to engage in stimulating conversations with all sorts of fascinating people. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Bright and shiny things are catching your attention during the month of December, Scorpio, and it ain’t just Christmas lights! The sun will be transiting your luxurious second house of money, inspiring you to make more cash and spend it as you damn well please. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

It’s time to party, Sagittarius. Why? Because it’s Sagittarius season, of course! Not only are the cosmos radiating energies that mesh with your personality, but you’re learning more about who you are and what your true purpose is. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

Cap, the beginning of December could leave you feeling like you’re living in a dream world (or walking through Jello). After all, the sun will be transiting your mystical 12th house of the subconscious, bringing you closer to the spirit and freeing you from the pain of your ego. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

December is a month that will bring you closer to your community and allow you to tap into your leadership skills, Aquarius. After all, your month begins with the sun in your social and humanitarian 11th house and your heart is guiding you toward making the world a better place.Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

If you think December will be nothing but scrumptious holiday dinners and lounging by the fire with an eggnog cocktail, you’ve got another thing coming. The month starts with the sun in your driven 10th house of social status and this month, so you’ve got business and boldness on your mind. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.