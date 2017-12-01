Your December 2017 Horoscope Has Arrived

Mercury appears retrograde just a few hours before the full moon peaks in Gemini (at 10:47 am EST on December 3), promising a heightened start to the festive season. This December, our communication and networking planet backtracks through Sagittarius—known as the most outspoken sign due to its jubilant optimism, amassed knowledge, and sense of faith.

The spin cycle concludes on the 22nd—just in time for the holidays, but not before the new moon resets our intentions on the 18th (at 1:30 am EST). This point in the month draws attention to all of Saturn’s work, restructuring all that has been accomplished over the past three years, so celebrate all the wisdom you’ve accumulated during this spell. Saturn changes signs on December 19th, kicking off a lengthy stint in Capricorn. Hang on, because reality checks and responsibility will be dispatched in new areas for us all…