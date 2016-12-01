What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your December 2016 Horoscope

With Mars and lucky Jupiter aligned, early December supports the brave. Take decisive action towards your dreams, demonstrating hard work and originality. Celebrate success and the efforts made by yourself and others on the 9th.
Mercury appears retrograde from December 19th, and over the holidays our planet of communication will be traversing ground covered from December 1st—know that conversations had in the first half of the month will be revisited over Christmas, then into the New Year. Mind your words, as they’ll come back around…
Plans for the 25th can change on a whim, when a flexible, accommodating and sociable approach wins the day.
Resolutions can be made early and are likely to stick, as the month draws to a close with a powerful and ambitious new moon on December 29th, perfect for intention-setting and considering your 2017 goals.
We’ll ring in the New Year beneath a sociable moon in Aquarius. Mars will meet with Neptune, adding intrigue and a touch of glamour to your mistletoe kisses.
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
With the energizing sun moving through your sign, you’re ready to mingle and shine bright this December. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for socializing Sagittarius—your network is really pulling through for you and you’re connecting with the crowd in the most dynamic way.
Your mission this month is to maintain awareness around spending while meeting all your squad goals. Money matters will be front of mind throughout December, and with group activities hot on your agenda, tot up the financials. If something’s got to give, simply accept people’s generosity and avoid lavish spending.
You’re coming into contact with a gorgeous crew and can refresh your plans for a secure nest egg on the 29th. The 10th is your serious "Fame" moment, while on the 13th you’ll share the spotlight. Christmas day itself is low energy for you; escaping into a classic movie is the perfect remedy.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
There’s still transition and deep house clearing going on behind the scenes. No doubt you’ve recently vowed to drop unwanted habits, leaving behind some people, places, and things in preparation for a brand-new start. It arrives in a big way December 29th, but before the year is out you’ve some serious thinking to do around personal matters.
You might not be entirely comfortable with being seen now, although publicly you’re getting quite a boost to your profile. You’ll be even more visible from the 22nd, feeling truly at ease towards the end of the month. Until then, know that the practicalities are taken care of, that your dreams are achievable—you just have to think things through with total realism.
Surprises at home over Christmas can increase tensions, while New Year's encourages you to verbalize and express yourself, lending a voice to ideas a long time in the making.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Plans take off in December, with the 1st through 5th notable for personal progress. You’ve got stellar support however there’s the propensity to hide away, deep in reflection. You’ve lots to mull over but don’t let a brooding mindset hold you up.
There’s plenty group activity this month, all requiring your unique presence. Set the tone scheduling your socializing between the 7th and 20th. Not only will you be feeling game, you’ll be looking extra appealing too—sparks will fly! Spend more time on personal appearance but don’t shell out on a glamorous look that won’t go the distance.
The 13th is extra passionate; draw attention to your greatest love and talents you naturally exhibit. It’s an awesome time to announce the project you care about. You might play peacekeeper over Christmas despite a preference to withdraw from the limelight, while on New Year's itself you’ll be compos mentis.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Pisces: February 19–March 20
Enter December with the best intentions for your professional world and before the year is out, you’ll be acknowledged for your efforts. The 9th holds promise of recognition and you’re ultimately supported.
Tension mounts in balancing successes within your group. Friendships are emphasized this month but despite having energy to socialize, the crowd must compete with your desire to be off the grid.
Since September, you’ve held a special interest close, and withdrawing from your wider network affords you more time to indulge and escape. If you’re firmly looped in and it feels like a chore, you might like to restructure how you spend your time and with whom.
Around the 28th, your circle has settled. It’s an excellent time to invite powerful new connections into your world. On New Year's, you could be compelled to speak up about something that really matters to you—trust the issue will be revisited.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Aries: March 21–April 19
The month opens on a high note, and between the 1st and the 5th, you can garner the support of friends and lovers for your mission. They’re on your side ready, willing and able to be a force for good in your journey, however do tone down your ambitious streak for the sake of social harmony. You’ll still move mountains but December is awesome for nurturing and fostering friendships—gently does it, Aries.
From the 7th onwards, you’ll feel at one within your group, expressing personal interests naturally. You might not be fully working your plan, yet intentions are aligned so take positive action. Listen out for helpful information on the 14th.
Break off for the holidays December 19th, as your energy will start to wane through to New Year's—sorry love! You can still be productive, thinking over professional matters, and the 28th and 29th are awesome for checking in with your long-term goals.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Taurus: April 20–May 20
December highlights intimacy: a trusted partnership you can count on, private resources you’ve worked hard for, or perhaps it’s a new level of lust with your beau. Whatever it may be, an encouraging, solid structure is revealed on the 9th, showing how your efforts over the long term are paying off.
An unexpected boost arrives on the 13th, while your professional profile is flawless and attractive to others throughout the month.
You’re also in a wonderful phase for exploration Taurus, which might not chime so well with existing commitments. On the 22nd, you refocus your attention towards another calling. You’ve got an appetite for learning and adventure, which could seem urgent. If you do want to travel or educate yourself further, now’s the time to consider your options—a group of friends inspires your thinking.
Be mindful on December 23rd, as daily demands can prompt your body to call for rest, despite being unawares it’s needed.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Gemini: May 21–June 21
A private matter is on your mind this December—you’ll explore a theme that’s been prominent lately, be it a relationship, resources or both. You’ll cover much ground until the 19th, after which you’ll slow down, ready to thoroughly think things over.
Passions are liberated, with an ardent sense of adventure. Free to roam, you’ll enjoy the lighter side of companionship and fun, however you’re also tasked with skillfully navigating power dynamics, and what lies beneath the joie de vivre.
The matter that’s close to your heart is demanding—you’ve got all month long to examine, probe, and ponder, and on the 28th and 29th, it’s a hot topic (mind your words then, they could come tumbling right out of your mouth!)
By the 31st, you’re ready to welcome in 2017, with a lighter mood ringing in the New Year.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Cancer: June 22–July 22
Cancerians take the prize for the busiest schedule! Through the 22nd, you’ll shine as the most productive sign, and thankfully you’ve created a supportive environment to help you fulfill all your duties. Give yourself a break December 13th, when you’ll catch a glimpse of what really needs work (hint: it’s not the kind of improvement you can get at the gym).
A significant partner is on your mind all month long as you get to grips with the power dynamics in your relationship. There’s renewed trust and loyalty, and your shared resources are on point but there’s tension within your collaboration.
December 29th presents the opportunity to tune into what it is you really want, however avoid idealism, Crab. Hopes and dreams are intangible, and you’ll need solid foundations to build on. Is the exchange solid as a rock? You might not get the answer straight away but it will arrive.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Leo: July 23–August 22
December presents a packed schedule, however a smooth regime isn’t guaranteed, Leo! In fact, there might be major mishaps when it comes to planning this month—getting through your tasks could take twice as long, so anticipate friendly distractions, hold-ups, and practice patience daily.
Thankfully, there’s tons of fun to be had with your best buddies, love interest, and adored passion projects. You’re ready to date, mate, and relate starting on the 8th, so work hard, play hard. There’s reason to smile on December 9th when your progress astounds us all.
From the 22nd, little commitments take up a lot of room and by the 29th, you’re ready for a fresh start on how you manage yourself productively. Resolutions made now carry extra weight—think about your health, wellness, daily routine, and habits for the year ahead. New Year's is steamy for the lioness; know whose lips you’re kissing at midnight.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Virgo: August 23–September 22
You usher in December with home matters taking precedence. Recent spending and saving habits now feather your nest, and you’ll see how well you’ve implemented discipline and structure at home, Virgo.
This is also your time to play, so focus on recreation and fun! Wild abandon doesn’t sit alongside domestic bliss in absolute harmony, and excessive flirtations could create a rift of extreme proportions. However, the stars totally align for your amorous desires, or a passion project that’s stolen your heart in an epic way.
Whatever’s captured your interest, it’s promised to occupy you all month and you can expect plenty of miscommunications to occur in your arrangements. Relinquish control this season—surrender to the chaos of the holidays and see that you’re still smiling throughout.
A culmination of intensity comes December 28th and 29th—dream on your big love affair; it’s a matter that will work itself out in January.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Libra: September 23–October 22
Passions run wild in December, Libra. Romance is favored with fun throughout the festivities, and you can enjoy good times as an influential friend or lover, full of words of wisdom. There will be tensions however, as a prominent theme promises to challenge your excitement.
Your foundations are offering ample food for thought, prompting serious consideration of ‘home.’ A month that’s focused on expressing your truth, you have an impulsive desire to relate, to speak up, and be heard. Yet this contends with a sense of security that’s powerful and dominant.
This is all part of your growth journey, which will feel lighter starting on the 7th. The pressing issue comes into focus on the 22nd and by Christmas, you could feel the impetus to shock others or initiate change. Towards the end of the year, you’ll be dreaming up your ideal domestic setup—just remember the line that separates fantasy from reality.
Illustration:
Marites Algones
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
You’re in a powerful phase for networking Scorpio, making strong connections and possibly picking up a few new skills along the way, too. Be open to learning or taking a trip.
December is fabulous for flexing your creative muscles with enthusiasm, and passionately romantic too, especially after the 22nd when you’ll come out to play with your closest circle that’ll make life fun!
Since September, you’ve had your foot off the accelerator, focusing more behind the scenes. It’s particularly easy to progress from home or your undisturbed sanctuary now, but remember to circulate! The need to hibernate versus social commitments creates tension for you; achieving all you want to will be challenging, so relax.
Good news around funding your dreams comes this month, and it’s a comfort to know you’re supported. Christmas Day and New Year's are gorgeous and romantic for Scorpions. Express yourself over the holidays—your message will be scintillating.
Illustration:
Marites Algones