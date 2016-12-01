What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your December 2016 Horoscope

With Mars and lucky Jupiter aligned, early December supports the brave. Take decisive action towards your dreams, demonstrating hard work and originality. Celebrate success and the efforts made by yourself and others on the 9th.

Mercury appears retrograde from December 19th, and over the holidays our planet of communication will be traversing ground covered from December 1st—know that conversations had in the first half of the month will be revisited over Christmas, then into the New Year. Mind your words, as they’ll come back around…

Plans for the 25th can change on a whim, when a flexible, accommodating and sociable approach wins the day.

Resolutions can be made early and are likely to stick, as the month draws to a close with a powerful and ambitious new moon on December 29th, perfect for intention-setting and considering your 2017 goals.

We’ll ring in the New Year beneath a sociable moon in Aquarius. Mars will meet with Neptune, adding intrigue and a touch of glamour to your mistletoe kisses.

Kimberly Peta Dewhirst views the world through an astrological lens, incorporating a love of beauty and fashion to her interpretation of the zodiac. Discover your dress style by the stars and schedule a private reading at starsignstyle.com.