Decadestwo Pop-Up Shop Opens

Decadestwo Pop-Up Shop Opens

Last night I stopped by the Decadestwo Pop-up Store to check out some of the amazing designer consignment on hand. The store is located in the upstairs of the beautiful Kiki de Montparnasse store in Soho. It is literally filled to the brim with amazing pieces from every high-end designer you can imagine. There is an entire table of Chanel bags that are as good as new (if not actually new) at half their original price that would make anyone swoon and the shoes are beyond gorgeous.

Take a look below as I browse through some of my favorite pieces of clothing, shoes, and bags from the store.

Stop by to shop this weekend- it is only open from October 2-4. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s sales will go to benefit the non-profit Baby Buggy.

Decadestwo Pop-Up Store, 79 Greene St., NYC 10012

Friday, October 2, 11AM-7PM
Saturday, October 3, 11AM-7PM
Sunday, October 4, 12PM-5PM

image

Amazing velvet Yves Saint Laurent jacket. It would be perfect for a glam fall look.

image

Do I need a Chanel bag? Yes.

image

Decadestwo owners Cristos Garkinos and Cameron Silver. These two have amazing taste.

image

Nina Ricci leather jacket with the craziest ruching I’ve ever seen.

image

Nicholas Kirkwood pumps. Need.

image

Rick Owens boots. Need and can actually wear in fall.

image

Nina Ricci dress.

image

Marc Jacobs knows how to do gold.

image

Catching up with Matthew Schneier from men.style.com.

