Decades Two Goes Online – StyleCaster Readers Get 20% Off!

Consignment is so hot right now. LA-based Decades Two has become a brand in its own right, curating an impossibly covetable array of barely or never worn merch from some little known fashion houses you may have heard of like Chanel, Oscar and YSL for as much as 80 percent off of retailand sometimes more.

Though the celeb fave has sold via eBay, HauteLook, and strategic pop-ups, today is the first time you can access the hand-me-downs of some fabulous consignors from Rachel Zoe to Texas aristocrats and Hollywood wives online in one very pretty place, DecadeTwo1.com. With a blog, editorialized features and some insights into who Consignor 815 really is, it’s fun to peruse and actually shop.

So what makes women able to part with these fabulous pieces? “I always say that divorce, weight-gain, weight-loss, moving and closet renovation are the best thing for my business. And if it all happens in one year, Im golden,” co-owner Christos Garinkos told me at the site’s launch breakfast today.

One girl’s life revamp is another girl’s new Chanel 5.5. StyleCasters get an exclusive 20 percent discount on the site. Enter code DEC20 at checkout until October 19. Check out our faves above!



