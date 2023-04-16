Are Debbie & Oussama Still Together From ‘90 Day Fiancé’? Their 43-Year Age Gap

Warning: Spoilers ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four. If you can’t get enough of strangers marrying strangers, those impatient for the tea to spill in the season finale are probably wanting to know who is still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

Are Debbie and Oussama still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Presumed together.

Are Debbie and Oussama still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? We believe so. They connected through a love of art and despite Debbie being 43 years his senior, fell in love because their souls connected. Debbie packed her bags to spend the rest of her life in Morocco with Oussama in The Other Way. Although she faced skepticism from her family, Debbie goes in with her eyes and heart wide open. “He commented about my artwork and he was very complimentary,” Debbie told producers during her debut on the February 20, 2023, episode. “We had so much in common. And he would send me pictures of his painting and poetry.” She added: “I knew Oussama was younger, but I didn’t know how much younger until we met in person. At first, I said, ‘Look, Oussama, I just can’t do this. You’re too young.’ But he made me see that it wasn’t about the age and circumstances. It’s about a deeper level of connectivity and us being a team.”

Debbie’s son Julien isn’t so wild about their romance, though. “Ever since I told Julian I was moving to Morocco to marry Oussama, he’s been pretty hateful about it,” the Georgia native told producers in a later scene. “He thinks I’m going to get used and abused, and he thinks I’m gonna be, like, lost in the Sahara Desert or something.” In the episode that aired on March 19, 2023, Oussama told Debbie he wanted her to move back to the United States, which caused a fight. “I had expectations, and I believed your word to me, that you loved me, and we were to get married and now you’re telling me you’re not going to marry me, and this is a two-month test drive?” Debbie asked.

Oussama argued they needed to get to know each other “in reality” before making a life-long commitment but Debbie wasn’t convinced. “This was my prince charming and I’m starting to see somebody that I don’t even know anymore,” she said during a confessional. All seems fine between them for now, however. In an episode that aired on March 23, 2023, the couple was shown to be having a great time riding a camel through the desert. “Debbie, when she ride[s] the camel, I feel very, very funny and very happy,” he said during a confessional. “She just lets the inner girl inside of her get alive again.” He added, “She is crazy, but this the reason why makes me love her — because I’m crazy, too.”

