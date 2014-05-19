Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry is a next-level icon. Not only did she pave the way for women rockers like Madonna, Gwen Stefani and pretty much every other female musician, but she also made a name for herself as a major fashion star. Known for her predilection for glittery, platform shoes, bright red lips, and “f—k the man” message tees, Debbie has been a style inspiration for millions of girls since her reign in the 1970s.

But even fashion icons have regrets, so when we spotted a now 68-year-old Debbie on the red carpet at Ray-Bans’ District 1937 event in New York last week, where the sunglasses brand launched their new multi-material shades for the summer, we had to know: what is Debbie Harry’s number one fashion regret?

“The Gucci shoes!” Debbie told us, referring to a pair of sequin-covered platform stilettos that the singer wore to a Gucci-sponsored event back in 2011. “They were beautiful shoes, but they really hurt.”

As soon as she hit the red carpet, Debbie (in typical badass fashion) promptly removed the shoes in favor a more comfortable pair of black flats; check it out!