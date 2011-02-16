Death Cab for Cutie’s New Music Video for Little Bribes

Death Cab for Cutie released their new music video for their song, “Little Bribes” off their EP Open Door available now.

Interestingly enough, this video was originally a high quality fan music video with some serious production value. Directed by Death Cab for Cutie fan Ross Ching, the video uses live animation to spell out the lyrics’ key words with various inanimate objects. The video gained the attention of Death Cab, who then declared this the official music video for “Little Bribes.”

Unlike other fan music videos that are generally filmed between the hours of 11PM and I-Live-at-Home AM by people poorly covering a good song in front of a webcam, the “Little Bribes” video is charming and exceptional. The video’s like a Sesame Street sing-along but even better because the live animation is punctuated with time lapse photography. There are few things I love more than time lapse photography– how else can you watch a plant grow out of an ant’s head in thirty seconds on Planet Earth.

Death Cab for Cutie – Little Bribes from Ross Ching on Vimeo.