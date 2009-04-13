Death Cab for Cutie Releases New EP

Despite their production value, EPs are frequently seen as tidbits of albums made to satisfy a band’s fans and tide them over until the band releases a full length. In a way, EPs are the Clif bars of the music world intended to last you from the afternoon crash until dinner. Well Death Cab fans, lucky you, you just got the Oatmeal Raisin Clif bar (unquestionably the best flavor) of EPs. Death Cab for Cutie releases their new EP, “The Open Door” tomorrow.

While Death Cab would argue this is not a compilation of B-sides to their recent album, “Narrow Stairs,” there are a few tracks that would seem to fit in alongside the morose full length album. Don’t be discouraged by the notion that these tracks are “Narrows Stairs'” narrow rejects; each track works independently and would not have been very, “one of these things is not like the other” on the full length.

So, download The Open Door by Death Cab and don a new vintage dress to get you through these last few days of chilly spring… Or at least until Death Cab releases their next album!