Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This $30 Fall Maxi Dress

When it’s a little cool outside, but not exactly cold, maxi dresses are the move. That said, it can be so hard to find the right maxi dress for fall—at least, it was until I discovered the cult-favorite DEARCASE Maxi Dress on Amazon. Most maxi dresses just scream summer or aren’t substantial enough to survive a crisp fall day, so you’ll be left shivering in the apple orchard or chilly at the pumpkin patch. This one, though, is a step above the rest.

Jeans are cool and all, but I prefer to wear loose, comfy dresses as often as humanly possible. Luckily, the DEARCASE Maxi Dress checks all of my boxes: It’s comfy, universally-flattering, budget-friendly and versatile. Oh, and it comes in a ton of colors! And trust me, I wouldn’t put my stamp of approval on a maxi dress that didn’t have pockets.

I’m not the only one fan-girling, either; Amazon reviewers have also given the thumbs-up to this dress, with more than 10,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall. Whether you have a socially-distant wedding to attend or just want something cute to wear for all your Instagrammable fall excursions, this maxi dress can be dressed up or down to suit your needs.

I haven’t even told you the best part yet: This dress costs just under $30, which is literally no more than the price of my bi-monthly manicure. I love getting my nails done, but while a good mani lasts just a few weeks, this dress can stay in my wardrobe for years. Amazon reviewers can attest to the high quality, despite the low price point.

One reviewer really put her dress through its paces. “I purchased this dress for my engagement photoshoot this week and I couldn’t have been happier with it!” wrote shopper Alexis. “I wasn’t expecting it to be so cold up in the mountains where our photoshoot was, but I can say this dress withstood me standing out in snow for 2 hours, survived me hiking down a trail to a pretty spot and getting it caught in thorny bushes without tearing. At the end of the day it still looked beautiful and I’m excited to see my photos once they are done being worked on!”

We’re not suggesting that you go hiking in this dress, because that sounds just a little treacherous, but it’s nice to know that it can survive some wear-and-tear.

Another consistent point of praise? This dress’s versatility. “I’m so glad that I purchased this in more than one color.” GucciGardenia raved, “It’s wonderfully versatile—I can wear it for lounging, a quick trip to the market, a lunch or dinner date, or even to work. It dresses up nicely with a scarf and/or accessories.”

I took the styling section of Teen Vogue very seriously, so I love how you can transform this dress with some accessories and shoes. It can look more expensive than it is and hold its own next to a friend’s $70 dress—and I bet that pricy one doesn’t have an elastic waistband! This is the kind of dress you can sit cross-legged in after dancing all night at a wedding. Talk about goals.

Some reviewers did mention that the dress runs a little long—that’s great for tall people, but everyone else should check the sizing chart carefully, and potentially size down if you know the length is going to be a major issue.

“Love this dress! The fabric is thin and breezy but not see through,” Kelsey Fortune wrote in her review. “The pockets are awesome! I’m 5’9” and ~140 lbs. and I ordered a large. I usually waffle between large and medium so I’m glad I decided on a large for this one. Even being pretty tall, this dress is plenty long. It just barely floats above the floor, exactly where it should be. The color is beautiful, exactly as pictured.”

That’s it—I’m officially sold on this fall maxi as a wardrobe must-have. Excuse me while I add this dress to my cart in multiple colors.