‘Dear White People’ Jokingly Dragged Netflix In The Season 3 Trailer & We Live

Winchester University’s campus just opened its doors again, and the Dear White People Season 3 trailer proves we are in for one insane ride. The Netflix series, which focuses on the Black students at a predominantly white university, has been critically acclaimed and controversial since it first debuted in 2017. Now, as the series steps into its third season–creator Justin Simien and the cast refuse to get bogged down by tired tropes and the same ole’ song and dance.

They’re leveling up.

This season–the characters are going through some real changes. Sam (Logan Brown) has left her radio show, Dear White People, in the hands of her bestie Joelle (Ashley Blaine Featherson) and Joelle’s new bae, Reggie (Marque Richardson). Troy (Brandon P. Hell) has left his frat-boy persona in the dust for something a bit more…dramatic. Coco (Antoinette Robertson) is having a full blow hot girl school year, and Lionel (DeRon Horton) is trying to figure out his tribe within the gay community.

Of course, we’re finally getting some juicy deets on the secret society Order X and the narrator’s (Giancarlo Esposito) role in this. Season 3 of Dear White People is set to debut Aug. 2, but it’s already getting rave reviews–a rarity for a veteran sitcom. “If everyone stayed exactly the same, life would be tedious and predictable… like the third season of a Netflix show,” Reggie says in the trailer.

You’ll have to wait to see how exactly things get all switched up–but Entertainment Weekly has said of the new season, “Dear White People captures the boundless mood of college life better than any TV series I’ve ever seen.”

So obviously it’s lit!