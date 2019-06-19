‘Dear White People’ Season 3 Will Finally Unravel the Mystery Behind Order of X

These summer streets are just starting to heat up, but Dear White People will be back in session before fall begins. Netflix just dropped the release date for Dear White People Season 3. This school year we will be doing a deep dive into the mysterious Order of X. Dear White People will arrive on Netflix, Aug. 2, 2019, so the announcement today was the perfect way to celebrate Juneteenth. In a video shared by the streaming platform, the Dear White People cast debates over the age-old quandary, sugar grits vs. salt grits (sugar grits win btw IDC IDC).

If it’s been too long since you’ve visited Winchester University, we’ll dust off your memory. The series follows Samantha White (Logan Browning)– a biracial student struggling to navigate her own identity and the politics of being a person of color at her predominantly white university (PWI). In Season 2, we watched her deal with the loss of her father while pushing back against the oppressive rules of the university.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Browning, who is biracial but was adopted by African-American parents said, “Playing Sam has been such a revelation for me because I’ve never really dissected my racial identity. It’s been a new reckoning, but at the end of the day, my identity isn’t based on my racial makeup, whether that’s who birthed me or who raised me. It has made me who I am though.”

So far, the major twists and turns for this upcoming season are under wraps. However, Dear White People’s creator and showrunner Justin Simen told IndieWire that we will finally uncover the mystery behind Order of X–the secret society on campus that’s been trying to induct Sam. He said, “I think we have to follow up what the Order of X is, what it means, what to continues to mean. The secret thing is something I want to build upon, because it is part of the fabric of the school. I don’t know that I want that to be the focus of next season, but you can’t just run away from that storyline.”

Until then, choose a side. Sugar or salt.