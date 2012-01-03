Dear Past Self, Here Are 6 Dating Rules To Keep In Mind

There’s nothing like starting off a new year by taking a look back at what you did right — and wrong — during the past twelve months. One area where many of us seem to stumble is dating. The game just isn’t what it used to be. Between deciphering cryptic texts, editing tweets and figuring out an appropriate alcohol limit so you don’t scare off a potential mate, there are so many factors that go into finding the one.

Alloy Entertainment’s new show Dating Rules From My Future Self takes the notion of silly dating mistakes and gives it a cute little spin: Lucy (played by Shiri Appleby) receives text messages from her ten-years-the-wiser self. If only we could all be so lucky. But this got us thinking, if we could gives advice to our past selves, what would we say? What landmines would we help our past selves avoid? So here are 6 rules that we wish we had followed in the past. There’s nothing like learning from your mistakes, right?

1. For the first three dates, abstain from talking about an exes, parents and eating habits.

2. Don’t text pictures of yourself, especially at the beginning. It’s creepy.

3. Keep texting to a minimum . If they don’t respond, put the phone down and slowly back away.

4. ALWAYS bring floss and mints with you on a date.

5. Don’t get drunk, and leave the liquor for a night with your friends.

6. Don’t dress for a one night stand — the bandage dress can wait for a 4 AM night at the club.

Check out the preview for Dating Rules From My Future Self here. Got a lesson you think we missed? Let us know in the comments section below!