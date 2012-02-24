Dear NYC, Here Are 6 Ways To Brighten Your Rainy Day

It’s never fun when it rains in the Big Apple. It makes us New Yorkers bored, sad and wet. To keep you dry and happy, we have some fun activities and places for you to go when the weather gets dark and dreary.

If you’re craving some comfort food, Big Daddy’s Diner is the place to be, especially today. On weekdays between 3pm and 5pm their huge, $6 milkshakes are half off. Plus, their tater tots are delicious and the atmosphere is that of an old school diner.

Craving chocolate? Then today is the perfect day to go to Max Brenner’s Chocolate by the Bald Man in Union Square. Not only is their food absolutely amazing (taste-and presentation-wise), but also every meal has chocolate baked right in.

For a more educational day, The Met is the perfect place to go. Anyone can spend all day there. Plus, you pay what you want to get into the museum — in case their suggested fees are too high for you. The MoMA is also a great place and is free for some students by just showing your ID.

For an unusual experience, The Museum of Sex is a great way to spice up a dreary day. Some of their exhibits currently include F*ck Art and The Sex Lives of Animals. When you’re done, just walk down the street for a cup of coffee at Birch Coffee.

Grab a friend and go out! It may be rainy, but NYC is the city of never being bored.

Photo Credit: Tip Top Shoes NYC Blog