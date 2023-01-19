This Italian-Made Shoe Brand Just Released The Sexiest (Yes, Sexiest) Leather Loafers For Spring

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I work in New York City and that means my days consist of walking at least five miles just by simply completing my commute, heading to the grocery store and meeting a friend for dinner. When I moved to the city five years ago, my suitcase was full of cheap going-out shoes, worn-out sneakers and slides that had worked for the Los Angeles weather I was coming from. After multiple stops at the convenience store to buy bandaids, I realized that I needed to invest in high-quality shoes—styles that are fashionable but prioritize comfort and longevity. I’m always on the hunt for shoe brands that satisfy my strict criteria—if you have similar high shoe standards, I recommend checking out the Dear Frances Spring Collection. I’m already drooling over the new tangy orange leather loafers—they prove that even a practical shoe can be sexy.

If you’re not already familiar with Dear Frances as a brand, let me catch you up to speed. Dear Frances is a shoe brand that specializes in crafting elegant, modern shoes—if you’ve been saving photos on Pinterest of the timeless European “It Girl” aesthetic, this is the brand for you. Each pair of shoes is made with a sustainable approach by Italian artisans and once they’re on your feet, you’ll be able to wear them for years.

Each shoe style, from the soft loafers to the block heel pumps are meant to be anti-trendy—meaning that the silhouettes are classic and defy the rapidly changing trend cycle fast fashion sites are manufacturing for. The price point is definitely higher than those on fast fashion sites but that’s because these shoes are meant to be seen and worn as investment pieces.

I’m personally in the process of cleaning out my closet and donating pieces that I no longer wear—a trend I’ve noticed is that these pieces were often trendy impulse buys. I shamelessly love buying clothes and shoes but I’m making a conscious effort to spend more intentionally in 2023. Investing in items that will last for years and speak to my personal style is a big part of that process—which brings me back to the orange leather loafers that I’m still drooling over.

Keep scrolling for my favorite styles from the Dear Frances Spring Collection.

Driver Loafer

This season, you can expect to see a shift from a chunky loafer style to a sleeker, more traditional silhouette. This pair of Driver Loafers will have you looking like an Italian fashionista, no matter where you are. I love the elevated detailing of the stitching around the rounded toe silhouette. If you are typically drawn to neutrals, this loafer comes in shades of brown, black and white but I’m totally partial to the fun orange pair.

Joss Leather Loafer

This pair of black leather loafers will be the go-to shoe in your closet whether you’re dressing for a business meeting, copying a Wednesday Adams look or experimenting with a dark academia aesthetic. While they are comfortable enough to wear with bare feet, I love the look of styling a white crew sock to contrast against the black leather.

Joss Suede Loafer

If you liked the look of the Birkenstock Boston clogs, you’ll love these suede loafers. The tan shade of the loafer gives the shoe a very subtle western feel that will add beautiful texture to your outfit. Just be careful not to wear these in the rain and you’ll be set!

Deon Loafer

These are not your Grandpa’s loafers though they are proof that timeless styles always come back around. This pair of leather slip-on loafers have a simpler, more streamlined silhouette and a striking square-toe shape. The demi heel gives the loafers a sweet feminine flair. This pair is available in red leather or in suede material in black or brown shades. They’d look great with a pair of straight-leg jeans.

Harlow Pump

Dear Frances doesn’t just make loafers, the brand also makes chic and comfortable heels like this pair of patent leather pumps. Whether you’re wearing these glossy pink block heels to a wedding or to work, your feet will thank you and your friends will ask where you got them. This pair is also available in black leather or brown suede.

Ali Slide

You don’t have to wait until spring to slip into these slides—they’d look so cute styled with wool socks on chillier days or to wear around the house. The chunky footbed ensures that your foot will feel supported in these slides and the two straps ensure that you’ll be able to show off the fun polish you picked at your pedicure.