The Glossy Italian Leather Boots From My Vision Board Finally Went On Sale—Shop Them For Hundreds Off

If I were to show you my private Pinterest board you’d get a firsthand look at my current obsession with elevated minimalism, antique engagement rings and sleek black leather boots—especially ones with unique structure. On any given day, I’m wearing leather boots with my outfit because they’ve never failed me. They’re comfortable, enhance my outfits and, if made correctly, last for years. Buying high-quality boots is always a good idea and that’s why the Dear Frances sale is a shoe-lovers dream.

This spring, boots with some form of a sleek heel, specifically of kitten-heel height, will be everywhere. When I saw that the exact silhouette I’d been searching for is included in the Dear Frances shoe sale, I knew it was time to act. Dear Frances makes high-quality shoes that are all handcrafted in Italy with Italian leather. The typical price point of a Dear Frances shoe is definitely a little high (most pieces are in the $500 range) but it’s important to think of the shoes as a long-term investment piece. Getting an investment piece on sale? Now, that’s a great opportunity for a strong ROI.

I’m eyeing the black kitten-heel boots, green leather clogs and sunny yellow mules from the Dear Frances sale (the kitten-heel boots are already in my cart). Keep scrolling for every pair of shoes you won’t want to miss on sale.

The kitten heel boot trend is my favorite because they give a high-fashion vibe but are so easy to walk in. This black leather pair will be a staple in your closet.

Suede boots are perfect for spring (as long as it’s not raining) and will add some nice texture to your outfit. This pair would look great with a long floral dress.

Clogs are the cutest spring shoe you can wear and I stand by that. If you love the suede Boston Birkenstocks, you need to add these to your collection. The leather ensures that they’ll be soft and comfy and the back strap is there for extra support.

Sometimes you just need a little extra height for a little extra confidence. This tan suede bootie will give you all that and more with the adorable braided detailing on the top of the shoe.

The citrus-yellow shade of these mules makes my mouth water. This pair would add a great pop of color to any natural outfit—I’m envisioning them paired with a long white dress throughout the summer.

I’m calling it now, this light shade of green is going to be one of the biggest colors this spring and summer. This pair of patent leather boots are a unique take on traditional riding boots.

The kitten heel boot and blue patent leather, say less. I’m absolutely obsessed with this pair of ankle boots—specifically with the wide ankle silhouette.

This pair of knee-high boots take me right to the English countryside (even though I’ve never been there). The Italian-coated leather has a matte quality to them that gives them an equestrian, sporty vibe.