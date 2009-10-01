Deal of the Day Launches Today!

We have some very exciting news to share with everyone; today, StyleCaster launched our first Deal of the Day. Every day we will bring you one amazing deal, whether it be an amazing Antik Batik tunic dress from our favorite Upper East Side boutique, 25park, or a new set of luxury linens from the amazing Sferra, we will bring you an offer that you can’t find on any other site.

Check in at 10am every morning to see what amazing deal we have for you next. There are some amazing brands in the pipeline for October, so be sure to keep your eyes open.

I have my eye on some great pieces later in the month from Botkier, French Connection, ADAM, and more, but you have to act quickly because the sales only last one day.

As always, if you want to see your brand in Deal of the Day or if there are any brands you are dying to see on the site, let us know below!