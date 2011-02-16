Dead Weather Releases Album and Plays In-Store Show

The Dead Weather album Horehound is finally out today.

As a tie-in to the album, Jack White is opening a pop up record store for his record label Third Man Records on New York’s Lower East Side. To christen the store’s opening on July 16th, The Dead Weather will play a free live show to the first 100 people in line at the store. Just like most retailers in this economy, the store is only open for two days and closes July 17th.

The impromptu concert will be at Third Man Records on 131 Chrystie Street at noon on Thursday, July 16th. You should probably start lining up now.