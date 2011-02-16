The Dead Weather Release Music Video

Only two days before their “Horehound” album release, The Dead Weather launched the music video for their single “Treat Me Like Your Mother.” The video was directed by Jonathan Glazer, who most recently directed the music video for Eminem’s single “3 AM.”

In the video, Jack White and Alison Mosshart pace angrily back and forth in an open field in front of a planned community and then shoot at each other repeatedly. They frequently hit each other, thus ruining the fantastic leather jackets each of them is wearing. Truly, a devastating travesty.

The Dead Weather’s album Horehound is out tomorrow.

The Dead Weather – Treat Me Like Your Mother

