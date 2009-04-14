The Dead Weather Play Their First Show Tonight

True story: while drunkenly stumbling home from Goodbye Blue Monday, my roommates David, Deidre, Paul and I got into a very intellectual discussion about The White Stripes. Deidre confided in us all by stage whispering, “Oh! Jack White! What a dreamboat!!” Turning to her boyfriend David who was sporting Jack White inspired Conquistador facial hair, Deidre redeemed herself with pluck and declared, “Oh Jack White’s a dreamboat but David! You’re the captain of my dreamboat!”‘

Well lucky like minded ladies, dreamboat Jack White has pulled into the harbor. Toot toot! Jack White is back on drums with his new band The Dead Weather along with Alison Mosshart from The Kills; Dean Fertita from Queens of the Stone Age; and Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs, Jack White’s other side project.

Currently, everyone is going out of their mind because The Dead Weather is premiering with their first ever public show tonight at Bowery Ballroom. (If you were one of the few to snab tickets, I hate you and give me one.) The Dead Weather has two songs available for download on iTunes, “Hang You from the Heavens” and “Are Friends Electric?” These will hopefully tide you over until The Dead Weather’s expected release in June of their full length album, “Horehound.”

Since tickets went faster than cookies in the fashion closet during a juice fast, you’re going to have to sneak in with the band. Your best bet to look like you belong, pale skin. I really love this Sparkling Loose Powder by NARS which gives a nice complexion to even bare skin. This powder will forgive your lack of summer sun exposure by adding a healthy shimmer to your cheeks in lieu of blush.

Top your look off with bright red lipstick (a la Karen O) to accentuate your fair skin. I mean, we all know how much Jack White loves his black, red and of course white…