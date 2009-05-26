The Dead Weather Extend Shows and Release New Song

The Dead Weather have added another show at Terminal 5 for July 17th and tickets go on pre-sale tomorrow at 10AM and then regular sale on May 29th at noon.

Just to hype those interested, The Dead Weather have released a new song, “Treat Me Like Your Mother.” To download it, click here.

The Dead Weather is instantly selling out huge venues, carry enormous clout because of their musical genius respective to the members’ main projects, and has to meet the public’s high expectations… I kind of forgot where I was going with all this but the bottom line: Jack White’s awesome.