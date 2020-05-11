‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Is Basically Confirmed After That Finale Cliffhanger

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Dead to Me season 2. Dead to Me sure knows how to do a cliffhanger, and season 2 is no exception. While there isn’t much confirmed about Dead to Me’s season 3 release date, spoilers or news, we’re sure the dark comedy will be renewed for another season. After all, we need to know what happened to Jen and Judy after they almost died in a car crash.

Dead to Me season 2, which premiered on Netflix on May 8, followed Jen and Judy as they covered up the murder of Judy’s ex-fiancé Steve, who Jen killed at the end of season 1. Through flashbacks, we learn that Jen killed Steve by smashing his head with a wooden bird in her robe pocket. (She tried to shoot him with a gun but didn’t have any bullets.) After she made his skull bleed, Jen pushed him into her pool, where he drowned. When Judy arrived at Jen’s house, she helped her move Steve’s body to a locked freezer in Jen’s garage. After Jen’s garage is infested with rats, Jen and Judy bury the body in the Angeles Forest. Fast forward to the end of the season, and Jen confesses to Steve’s murder, and she and Perez drive to the Angeles Forest to dig up his body. When they can’t find where it is, Perez tells Jen that she won’t arrest her because Steve threatened her and there’s no body to connect her to his death. In the final moments of the season, we see a dog dig at the area where Steve’s body is buried. We also see Ben, Steve’s twin brother, receive an emotional phone call, which causes him to drink and drive and crash into Jen and Judy’s car. So, yes, there’s a lot of material for season 3. Find out more about it ahead.

Is there a season 3?

Dead to Me season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but if season 2’s ratings are the same as season 1, we expect for Netflix to renew it in June or July 2020.

When’s the release date?

Because Dead to Me season 3 hasn’t been picked up yet, there’s no release date announced. But if it is renewed, we expect the show to come out in May 2021. (May was when both season 1 and season 2 were released.) However, that release date could be pushed due to the 2020 coronavirus crisis, which shut down production on dozens of TV shows and movies.

Who’s in the cast?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed the Dead to Me season 3 cast yet, but considering that none of the main characters died (that we know of) in season 2, we expect all of the central players to return: Christina Applegate (Jen), Linda Cardellini (Judy), James Marsden (Ben), Diana-Maria Riva (Perez) and Brandon Scott (Nick.) We also expect to see promoted roles in Frances Conroy (who played Steve and Ben’s mom) and Katey Sagal (who plays Judy’s mom.)

What will it be about?

Given that season 2 picked up where season 1 ended, we expect the same from season 3. It it follows the same events, season 3 should follow Jen and Judy after the police find Steve’s body, as well as the wrath of Ben after he discovers that Jen and Judy killed Steve. From the look of Ben after the car crash, it didn’t seem like he knew Jen and Judy killed Steve, but it seems like he found out that Steve is indeed dead. Perhaps season 3 will follow Ben as he feels sorry that he hit Jen and Judy until he discovers that they were the reason for his brother’s death.

Dead to Me season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.