De-Coding The Blue Zones

I took the red-eye from LAX to JFK last night so, excuse my mindless rant for a few minutes. If you’re anything like me, you spent the last few days realizing that you have way too little free time and that if you had a few leisurely hours during the day, it could easily be spent watching Tivo’d episodes of Gossip Girl, The Hills and Oprah. Oh how I wish I could just watch television and eat bonbon’s all day. Wait, did I just say that out loud? I am obviously kidding since being trapped indoors and forced to watch TV is actually my idea of torture. Anyway, my point? Oh yes, Oprah!!!

Did you see the episode about the Blue Zones? The Blue Zones are the pockets on earth where people tend to live the longest, healthiest lives. Writer Dan Buettner along with Oprah and Dr. Oz, reveal to us seven years of research on the nine secrets of the world’s longest-lived people. The episode was fascinating and I had to share it with every person I came across that afternoon and now you, today. Learn more on how centenarians had lived most of their lives and how you could live a long, healthy, fulfilling existence here.

Here are the nine behaviors that can lead to living longer and better:

80% Rule (stop eating when you’re 80% full) Plant-Power (more veggies, less protein and processed foods) Red Wine (consistency and moderation) Plan de Vida (know your purpose in life) Beliefs (spiritual or religious participation) Down Shift (work less, slow down, rest, take vacation) Move (find ways to move mindlessly, make moving unavoidable) Belong (create a healthy social network) Your Tribe (make family a priority)

This is stuff you and I already know but sometimes need to be reminded. This might be the last health related thing I write in a long time. New York has a way of knocking me out of my California granola-ness and right back into the fast lane in very little time. Namaste.