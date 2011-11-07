StyleCaster
Daylight Savings Time: 6 Watches To Fall Back In Style With

Susie G
by
Yesterday, most of us woke up to a nice surprise — an extra hour of sleep!

Thanks to Daylight Savings Time here in the United States, clocks got turned back an hour with the fall season upon us. With shorter days and longer nights ahead, now would be a great time to invest some of that holiday spending money on yourself, specifically on a trusty watch to wrap around your wrist (especially for those of you who are able to part with your smartphone for longer than 5 minutes).

Why not turn back time (and turn heads) with 6 of these stylish accessories featured in the slideshow above, each making a perfect addition to your personal wrist flair collection.

Go ahead and start stacking!

Timex80, $27.50, at The Outnet

MARC BY MARC JACOBS Bow Watch, $259, at ASOS

Swatch Touch, $140, at Swatch

Tissot Danica Limited Edition White Quartz Classic Watch, $895, at Tissot

La Mer Collections Bali Watch, $138.60, at Shopbop

Icon Watch, $75, at MoMA Store

