Get Ready to Spring Your Clocks Forward, Because Daylight Saving Time Is Almost Here

It’s a double-edged sword that we deal with every single year: daylight saving time. On one hand, once daylight saving time 2019 starts, we lose an hour of sleep; but on the other, we gain an hour of sunlight each day. Sometimes I think that losing an hour of sweet, sweet sleep is the most important thing in the world, and I will ~never recover~, but then I remember how great having more sun is. Goodbye seasonal depression, leaving work in the dark and feeling like my day is over at 4 p.m. It’s time for daylight saving time to rescue our evenings, and losing one hour of sleep one time is, I guess, worth it.

Daylight saving time 2019 officially begins on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m. Unless you’re a serious night owl and plan to be awake when the time changes, don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before you head into slumber. (Although, let’s be real. Most of us use our phones as clocks, and they set themselves, so this is quickly becoming a moot point.)

To help us all look on the bright side of daylight saving time (Read: I’m trying to find ways to forget I’m about to lose an hour of sleep.), I’ve developed a list of fun things you’ll be able to do with the extra sun we’ll all get each evening. Some say I’m a genius problem solver, but I say I’m a lover of sleep who’s trying to ignore the fact that Monday, March 11 is going to be rough.

1. Take a walk in the park after work

There’s nothing like taking an evening stroll where you can still feel safe enough to walk through the park alone!

2. Eat dinner al fresco

During daylight saving time, you can eat outside after 6 PM.

3. Sit outside and read a good book

You won’t even need a flashlight to see.

4. Watch the sunset from the comfort of your own home

No more watching the sunset from your office cubicle.

5. Go for a run before dinner

I will never do this, but I know that I could if I wanted to.

6. Journal in nature

We’re really out here trying to be our best selves this spring.

7. Have drinks on your balcony

Or porch if you’re, you know, lucky enough to own a house.