Day Two of APW Opens With White Rabbits

A testament to the gorgeous sunny Day Two of All Points West, rest assured Ray-ban wayfarers are alive and well at White Rabbits. Hmmm.. This explains why I’m forced to buy them at St. Marks instead of Sunglass Hut like a normal human being.

As the six-piece Brooklyn band takes the stage, Budweisers fill their hands rather than instruments. It’s 1:15PM. P-a-r-t-ying a little early, boys? It’s cool man… I’d be boozing too if I wasn’t sweating out of every pore. I’m currently a pair of white denim shorts away from being naked and am dying in the sun. The keyboardist meanwhile is rocking out in skintight cords in 90 degree heat.

If the White Rabbits got any free clothes from Ralph Lauren for licensing their song, “Percussion Gun,” for the Rugby Fall 2009 line, I’m not recognizing it.

Amidst the rugged voice of the guitarist as well as a floor tom, the added aesthetic of dual drummers is mesmerizing. That’s right; the Rabbits have not one, but two drummers. Dual drums tend to be fascinating to watch, and these guys’ synchronized movements have the effect of watching an orchestra’s string section, only I’m not bored out of my mind and drooling on a playbill.

