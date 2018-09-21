3 Day-to-Night Outfits to Wear This Fall

Getting dressed in the morning is hard enough. You have to take into account the weather, what clothes are clean, what you feel comfortable wearing, whether you have an important meeting — the list goes on. And if you have plans after work, double those considerations. That’s why it’s important to fill your wardrobe with versatile pieces that can easily go from day to night.

Alfani, the modern workwear brand created for Macy’s, is perfect for this. It’s filled with professional, yet stylish, go-tos. When mixed with different accessories, they are as chic as they are practical. Little tweaks can make a huge impact on any outfit — a jewel-toned dress with pumps, for example, is a classic office look, but it transforms easily when topped with a cool leather jacket. With the right components and a little creativity, your office-friendly looks can have a second life. See how three basic outfits can go from desk to drinks to dinner below.

Demur to Downtown

Classic wear-to-work staples (like slingback heels and a trench coat) make this dress an office no-brainer. Plus, this deep rust color looks good on all different skin tones. When the sun sets, counteract the demur style of this dress for post-work happy hour by ditching the trench and ladylike heels for tough leather add-ons and metallic accents. Throw your hair up into a messy top-knot to nail that effortless “downtown” look.

Alfani Pleated Flounce Dress in Classic Rust, Created for Macy’s, $99.50 at Macy’s; Alfani Women’s Hazzel Ankle Booties in Black, Created for Macy’s, $99.50 at Macy’s; kate spade new york Link Collar Necklace in Gold, $52.25 at Macy’s; H&M Lightweight Trenchcoat, $59.99 at H&M; Mark & Graham Daily East/West Leather Tote, $229 at Mark & Graham; Zara Faux Suede Leather Jacket, $69.90 at Zara; Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch, $95 at Rebecca Minkoff.

Boardroom to Standing Room

The trick to pulling off a jumpsuit at the office is treating it like any other work-appropriate dress. Top it with a blazer and add accessories with a professional vibe. But don’t be afraid to play with a little bit of color — an unexpected pop of red makes any outfit more interesting. When it’s time to meet friends for drinks after work? A jumpsuit can go with you. Just wear it on its own and swap out your work bag for a clutch, your pumps for mules and add a pair of fun earrings. Pro tip: Use the clutch as a catchall inside your work tote for things like lipstick, chargers and gum.

Alfani Solid Wide-Leg Jumpsuit in Modern Navy, Created for Macy’s, $89.50 at Macy’s; Coach Crossbody Dufflette, $250 at Macy’s; I.N.C. Women’s Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps, Created for Macy’s, $69.50 at Macy’s; Lands’ End Women’s Twill Two Button Blazer, $59.99 at Lands’ End; Warby Parker Jane, $95 at Warby Parker; Steve Madden Global Clutch in Blue Floral/Gold, $19.03 at Macy’s; RACHEL Rachel Roy Gold-Tone Stone and Multi Mismatched Earrings, $38 at Macy’s; Loeffler Randall Coco High Heel Knot Slide in Marigold, $395 at Loeffler Randall.

Boys’ Club to Dinner Date

Cropped wide-leg pants don’t always have to be worn with heels — try them with a pair of classic penny loafers and a button-down blouse for a borrowed-from-the-boys vibe. Style tip: Tuck in the blouse and button it all the way up. To get ready for your dinner date simply unbutton the blouse to let a lace-y camisole peek out, and untuck the hem so it can be tied at the waist. Sleek black and metallic shoes and accessories complete the transformation. Pro tip: Keep a pair of black heels and a piece of sparkly jewelry under your desk to be ready for post-work plans in a pinch.

Alfani Petite Culotte Pants in Deep Black, Created for Macy’s, $41.65 at Macy’s; kate spade new york 14k Gold-Plated Bead & Crystal Coated Stud Earrings in White Multi, $32.15 at Macy’s; Dooney & Bourke Large Barlow Satchel in Taupe, $368 at Macy’s; Everlane The Clean Silk Oversized Shirt in White/Black Mini Stripe, $120 at Everlane; Everlane The Modern Penny Loafer in Cognac, $185 at Everlane; Alfani Women’s Step ‘N Flex Jaaii Pointed Toe Mules, Created for Macy’s, $39.63 at Macy’s; Swarovski Stainless Steel Slake Pulse Crystal Wrap Bracelet, $69 at Macy’s; H&M Satin Camisole Top in Burgundy, $24.99 at H&M.

This post is sponsored by Macy’s.