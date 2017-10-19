20 Day-to-Night Dresses You Can Basically Wear Anywhere

When you’re a hustler who works your ass off and leans in like it’s your job (ha), sometimes having a life outside of work can be a tricky juggling act. It usually involves running—sometimes literally—straight from the office to drinks, dinner, or another event with friends or your S.O. Needless to say, no one has time to make a pit stop at home just to change. That’s one major reason that day-to-night dresses are such wardrobe MVPs: They work just as hard as you do.

Wearing the same dress from day to night is simpler than you might think. From 9 to 5, pair it with booties and a casual jacket or sweater. When happy hour hits, take off the jacket, add a pair of glam earrings, a bright lip, and maybe—if you’re feeling ambitious—your favorite heels, and you’re instantly ready for some off-duty fun.

Ready to get in on the stylish, sanity-saving magic of day-to-night dresses? The 20 ahead are a great start, and you’re just a click away from adding them to your own closet.