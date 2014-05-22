Day in The Life: StyleCaster Features Director Samantha Lim

Ever wondered what it’s like to work at StyleCaster? It takes a lot of hard work, creativity, confidence, and—above all else—a passion for great style. To give you a sneak peek at what really goes on behind the scenes here, we teamed up with Marshalls to show how our editors navigate busy working days—all while harnessing their own unique sense of personal style. Marshalls is always full of high quality, on-trend designer items at incredible prices, giving us the right tools to build the confidence-boosting closet of our dreams.

Features Director Samantha Lim can be a tough gal to pin down—always shuttling from office to sales meeting to studio shoot, and always on her way to something. When she’s not wrangling a crew for one of StyleCaster’s latest shoots, she’s meeting with new stylists and photographers to plan the next one. Since StyleCaster shoots can be anything from a 2 hour product shot to a 12 hour fashion editorial, versatility and flexibility are key components to her work ethic and to her style. In this video, follow Samantha on a typical day at StyleCaster’s offices, where she directs the action on a photo shoot, and stresses how important it is to collaborate with creative teams—while staying stylish along the way, of course.

Videographer: Richard Guaty

Photographer: Tommy Mendes

All Clothing/Accessories: Courtesy of Marshalls

For more information on our relationship with Marshalls: cmp.ly/3