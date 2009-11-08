A Day In The Life: YSL Experience Parisienne

In honor of their new fragrance, Parisienne, YSL is helping us all experience a bit of Paris at home. For the next week, five of your favorite bloggers will be traveling the U.S. in search of little tastes of Paris to help encourage women to find their own “inner Parisienne.” From New York to Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, the ladies will chronicle their findings on experienceparisienne.com.

We followed the girls on the first night of their journey, the launch party for Parisienne, at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on the Lower East Side. Meet the team who will be exploring the best shopping, art, music, and pain au chocolat in order to bring you the Parisienne experience.

Meg Cuna

As the Chief Content Officer of StyleCaster.com, Meg Cuna brings you the fastest growing style content on the web. Her extensive market experience helps you get dressed every morning with StyleCaster’s Daily Looks.

Piera Gelardi and Christene Barberich

Refinery29.com‘s Style Director and Editorial Director, Piera and Christene are responsible for bringing their particular brand of cool to their avid fans. They are experts at being ahead of the curve for fashion, shopping, and style.

Joanna Goddard

Her popular blog, A Cup of Joe, covers her love for sweetly chic photography, design, fashion, bikes, and the West Village. Goddard also blogs daily for Glamour.com‘s relationship column, Smitten.

Anna Wolf

Anna Wolf’s photography has appeared in the pages of Marie Claire, Lucky magazine, and Entertainment Weekly. Check out her website, annawolf.com, for her portfolio and her blog for her daily sources of inspiration.