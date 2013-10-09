Day 9: Buttoned-Up Punk

Most great outfits are studies in contrast. Here, for example, an edgy leather dress feels seriously fresh when paired with a prim white blouse. Add some statement accessories—here, a colorful hat and leopard-print booties—and you’ve got a seriously original look.

Tibi black leather dress, $650 at tibi.com; H&M white collared shirt, $24.95 at hm.com; Loeffler Randall leopard flat ankle boots, $495 at zappos.com; Catbird rings and earrings, at catbirdnyc.com; Stella and Bow heart earrings and bracelet at stellaandbow.com



Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An