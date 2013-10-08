Day 8: Edgy Florals

Toughen up a lush, floral dress with a trim leather vest, then layer a striped turtleneck for an added bit of complexity. Stripes and florals are among the all-time best print-mixing combinations!

Wilfred floral print dress, $185 at aritzia.com; American Apparel striped sleeveless turtleneck, $30 at americanapparel.us; Topshop black leather vest, $88 at Topshop; Topshop lace up boots, $144 at Topshop; Dannijo bracelet, $260 at shopbop.com; Catbird rings and earrings, at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An