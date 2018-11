A luxurious wool bustier is the ultimate investment piece to add some oomph into any of your fall outfits. Layer it over a T-shirt and leather pencil skirt for a va-va-voom office look.

J.Crew long-sleeve T-shirt, $26.50 at jcrew.com; Isabel Marant grey bustier, $640 at netaporter.com; Asos leather pencil skirt, $151.88, at asos.com; Tibi strappy heels, $395 at tibi.com; Catbird rings and earrings, at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An