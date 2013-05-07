StyleCaster
Day 7: Citified Western

Embellished sleeves and a pair of lizard heels give this denim-jacket-and-cargo-skirt ensemble a dressed-up spin. Added bonus: the pop of orange (it’s actually a dress!) offers a welcome jolt.

Shop the Look! Funktional Short Sleeved Dress, $114 at karmaloopSachin + Babi Morel Jacket, $695 at sachinandbabi.comSachin + Babi Natalia Skirt, $250 at sachinandbabi.com
Jean-Michel Cazabat Heels, $345 at shopbop.comH&M Grey Tassel Bag, $99 at H&M stores

Styled by Kelly Framel
Photography by Angela Hau
Makeup & Hair by Alice An

