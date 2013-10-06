Day 6: Playful Crisp

Layered neutrals—a button-down, a sweater, and a long blazer—make the perfect complement to these zippy stripes.

Bar III Short Sleeve Striped Midi Dress in Peach Cobbler Combo, $59 at macys.com; H&M grey sweater, $29.95 at H&M; Helmet Lang cream blazer, $680; at barneys.com; Madewell denim shirt, $88; at madewell.com; Topshop leather lace up boots, $144 at Topshop; H&M choker; Stella and Bow heart earrings, at stellaandbow.com; Catbird rings and earrings, at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An