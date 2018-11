Don’t be afraid to mix two bold colors together! Combine saturated spring hues in the same color family—in this case, pale tangerine and a deep coral-orange—for a statement-making weekend look.

Shop the Look! Funktional Short Sleeved Dress, $114 at karmaloop; Mavi Serena Ankle Jeans in Orange Fade, $87.99 at zappos.com; Target Mossimo Sandals, $19.99 at target.com

Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An