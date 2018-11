Combine an eye-catching sweatshirt (ahem, pun intended) with a textured miniskirt for an outfit made for downtown art gallery-hopping.

Kenzo sweatshirt, $475 at Opening Ceremony; Maje jacquard mini skirt, $260 at us.maje.com; Marissa Webb Lawrence Tall Boot, $998, shop.marissa-webb.com; Free People over-the-knee socks, $24; at freepeople.com; Catbird rings and earrings, at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An