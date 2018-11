Sharp essentials like a classic white skirt, a blouse tied at the waist (yes, that’s the same tunic from yesterday’s layered outfit!), and a straw bowler hat create a crisp springtime look.

Shop the Look! Skirt, Topshop, $84 at lyst.com; Shirtdress, Plenty by Tracy Reese, $278 at tracyreese.com; Shoes, Target Mossimo Sandals, $19.99 at target.com

Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An