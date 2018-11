A long white blazer adds a cool, crisp finish to a mid-length floral dress—perfect for after-work drinks.

Wilfred floral print dress, $185 at aritzia.com; Helmet Lang cream blazer, $680; at barneys.com; Aldo red heels, $130 at aldoshoes.com; Giuseppe zanotti black crystal clutch, $870; giuseppezanottidesign,com; Catbird rings and earrings, available at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An