Day 30: Modern Prep

Here’s a neat lesson in fall layering: an extra-long blouse, paired with a cropped sweater (see what we did there?), and all worn over a pair of luxurious leather leggings. Top the look off with a bold colored coat, or, if you want to be a real trend-setter, simply throw it over your shoulders.

H&M white collared shirt, $39.95 at hm.com; H&M grey sweater, $29.95; at hm.com; Elizabeth and James coral coat, $795 at shopbop.com; Tibi strappy heels, $365 at tibi.com; Helmut Lang leather leggings, $920; Giuseppe Zanotti black crystal clutch; Catbird rings at catbirdnyc.com; Stella and Bow heart earrings and bracelet at stellaandbow.com



Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An