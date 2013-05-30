Day 30: Breezy Flirt

To close out our 30 days’ worth of outfits, we created a look that features some really playful choices: a dress worn as a top, two mixed prints, and a fall-friendly embellished jacket paired with a summertime white skirt. Let this ensemble (along with the other 29) serve as inspiration that you don’t have to play by the rules with your wardrobe!

Shop the Look! Sachin + Babi Zambini Dress, $340 at sachinandbabi.com; Topshop Pleat Skirt, $84 at lyst.com; Sachin + Babi Morel Jacket, $695 at sachinandbabi.com; Merona Sandals, $19.99 at target.com



Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An